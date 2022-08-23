Daza (shoulder) said Tuesday that he doesn't think he'll be ready to resume swinging a bat until next week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Though Daza noted that his dislocated left shoulder is continuing to heal day by day, he's not recovering at a quick enough rate to return from the 10-day injured list this week when he's first eligible. Since Daza will likely need to take batting practice and complete a brief minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, he's unlikely to rejoin the Rockies until early September at the soonest.