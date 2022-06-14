Garrett (1-1) allowed a run on a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Giants.

Garrett gave up a tiebreaking RBI single to Thairo Estrada in the sixth inning. Since the start of May, Garrett's yielded 11 runs in 9.1 innings, pushing his season ERA up to 6.75. He's added an 18:13 K:BB and 1.43 WHIP through 14.2 innings overall. A 3.55 FIP indicates a little bad luck for the southpaw, but he's added a fairly reasonable .250 BABIP without yielding a home run yet.