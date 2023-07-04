Cox allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Monday.

Cox fared a little better than in his first MLB start last Wednesday, when he yielded four runs over 3.2 frames against Cleveland. However, the southpaw allowed a lot of traffic on the basepaths and wasn't able to record a single 1-2-3 inning. Cox was yanked after 4.2 frames having thrown 81 pitches (53 for a strike), and he's going to need to be able to go deeper into contests in order to be a viable starter. It remains to be seen if the Royals will keep in the rotation or move him back to the bullpen, where he thrived with 12.1 scoreless innings to begin his big-league career.