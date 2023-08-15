Cox retired one batter and picked up his third hold of the season but was charged with two earned runs on two walks in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals.

Cox appeared poised to pick up a save chance Monday, as he entered the game in the top of the ninth with the Royals holding a 5-4 lead. After issuing a leadoff walk, Cox was able to induce a groundout, but was then pulled from the game after walking the next batter he faced. Nick Wittgren came on with one out and two on and wasn't able to protect the Royals' 5-4 lead, but he ended up scooping up the backdoor win after Kansas City broke through for two runs in the bottom of the ninth. With all three of the Royals' high-leverage relievers in Cox, Wittgren and Carlos Hernandez (two outs recorded, two earned runs allowed) struggling Tuesday, the team's closing situation would still appear to be highly unsettled in the wake of Scott Barlow being dealt to the Padres on Aug. 1.