Cox (0-1) took the loss against Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings.

Cox was magnificent in his first six major-league appearances (all out of the bullpen), posting 12.1 scoreless innings with a 13:4 K:BB. The scoreless streak continued for two frames in his first start Wednesday, but Jose Ramirez put an end to it with a grand slam in the third. Cox retired five of the next seven batters before being pulled with two outs in the fourth. Control was a problem for him in the outing, as he threw just 39 of 68 pitches for a strike and walked four. The last-place Royals could keep in the rotation to see if he's able to improve upon his poor first start, though his minor-league numbers don't inspire confidence that he's ready to be a reliable big-league arm.