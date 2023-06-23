Cox didn't factor in the decision against Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

Kansas City opted for a bullpen game against the Rays, but Cox took on a healthy workload after entering in the second inning, tossing 53 pitches (33 for a strike). His 3.2 frames were a career high, and the southpaw handled them effectively, allowing just a pair of singles and a walk while punching out four and racking up 12 swinging strikes. Cox has yet to allow a run over 12.1 big-league innings and has compiled a 13:4 K:BB.