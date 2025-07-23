Witt said that the knee injury he appeared to sustain during a plate appearance in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Cubs isn't a concern, and his absence from the lineup for Wednesday's series finale is more of a rest day, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Witt added that he could have played Wednesday if needed, but because of the quick turnaround for the matinee contest in addition to a team off day Thursday, the Royals will err on the side of caution and hold him out of the lineup. Maikel Garcia will slide over from his usual spot at third base to cover shortstop in place of Witt, who is on the bench for the first time all season. Witt is expected to rejoin the Royals' starting nine Friday against the Guardians.