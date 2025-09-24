Witt went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Angels.

Witt contributed to the hit parade with two hits base knocks, including a two-run double in the eighth inning that put the Royals' lead out of reach. The shortstop has finished the regular season strong, posting a 1.007 OPS with six extra-base hits and six RBI over his past eight games. While his 2025 numbers don't quite match his monster 2024 campaign (.977 OPS with 30 homers and 30 steals), he's still delivered an impressive .853 OPS with 44 doubles, six triples, 23 homers, 84 RBI and 37 stolen bases across 152 games.