Royals' Bobby Witt: Goes deep in multi-hit game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witt went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Witt had just one hit in five games from June 10 through June 14, but he's tallied back-to-back multi-hit games following this brief slump. The All-Star shortstop is putting together a productive month so far, hitting .273 with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI and eight runs scored through 14 outings. Witt does have just one stolen base over 55 at-bats in June after stealing 11 bags in May, so he does have some room for improvement in this area.
