Witt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Witt has hit four homers over his last 15 games and now has 21 round-trippers on the season. During that sample, he's gone 20-for-61 (.328) at the plate, a couple steps above his .295 batting average for the year. The star shortstop has added an .860 OPS, 34 stolen bases, 77 RBI, 90 runs scored, 41 doubles and five triples over 138 games. It's a slightly down campaign compared to what Witt showed in 2024, but he's still undeniably one of the best category-coverage players in the majors.