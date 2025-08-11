Witt was held out of the lineup for Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Twins in 11 innings due to back stiffness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kansas City didn't provide an immediate explanation behind Witt's absence from the lineup Sunday, so the prevailing belief was that he was exiting the starting nine for just the second time all season in a planned rest day. Instead, the back issue was apparently behind Witt getting the day off, and the Royals aren't yet certain whether the star shortstop will be ready to rejoin the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Nationals. The Royals will wait and see how Witt feels coming out of a pregame workout before deciding on his availability leading up to the 7:40 p.m. ET opening pitch.