Witt went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.

Witt continues to swing a hot bat to close out 2025 -- he's posted multiple hits in seven of his last 12 games, going 19-for-54 (.352) in that span. The shortstop is up to 38 steals on the year after his theft Saturday, giving him an outside chance of reaching 40 if he plays in the season finale Sunday. For the season, he's added a .296/.352/.502 slash line with 23 home runs, 86 RBI, 99 runs scored, 46 doubles and six triples over 156 contests.