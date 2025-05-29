Witt went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

It's been a quiet stretch at the plate by Witt, who's batting just .200 (11-for-55) with five RBI and two runs scored over his last 14 games. That said, the All-Star shortstop does have four doubles, two triples and six stolen bases during this period, so he's maintained healthy production in other departments. Witt also still has 15 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in the month of May.