Witt (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia will get the call at shortstop for the series opener while Witt takes a seat for the third day in a row as he continues to manage low back spasms. Since an MRI over the weekend didn't reveal anything overly concerning, the Royals are viewing Witt as day-to-day, though a stint on the injured list could grow more likely if he's unable to return to the lineup by the end of the four-game series in Cleveland.

