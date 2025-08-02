Witt went 1-for-3 with a steal, two walks and a three-run home run in Friday's 9-3 win over Toronto.

Witt continued his strong play at the plate Friday, giving the Royals a 5-1 lead in the third after taking Kevin Gausman deep to left field for a three-run homer. Witt has recorded at least one hit in 21 of 24 games since the beginning of July, and over that span he has an .890 OPS with eight steals, seven doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI.