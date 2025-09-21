Witt went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a double in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

The Kansas City star opened the game's scoring with a 422-foot solo shot off Toronto starter Shane Bieber in the fourth. In 53 games since the All-Star break, Witt has been a dependable source of both power and speed, batting .291 (61-for-209) with nine homers and 12 steals. Overall, the 25-year-old shortstop his now slashing .293/.352/.503 with 96 runs scored and 82 RBI across 654 plate appearances.