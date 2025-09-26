Witt went 4-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

Witt continues to wield a hot bat -- he has gone 16-for-45 (.356) over his last 10 games, a span that includes six multi-hit efforts. Eight of his knocks in that span have gone for extra bases. The shortstop is up to a .296/.352/.504 slash line with 23 home runs, 85 RBI, 99 runs scored, 37 stolen bases, 46 doubles and six triples across 154 contests this season.