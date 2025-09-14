Witt went 2-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Phillies.

Witt led off the Royals' four-run sixth inning with his sixth triple of the season before extending the lead to 9-3 with an opposite-field shot off Max Lazar, his 22nd homer this year. Witt had gone six games without an extra-base hit prior to Sunday, going just 4-for-22 (.182) in that span. Overall, he's slashing .292/.350/.501 with 79 RBI, 94 runs scored and 36 steals through 631 plate appearances this season.