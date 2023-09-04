Olivares went 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Olivares made his second straight start at DH and notched his second career multi-homer game (first since June 24, 2022). He opened the scoring for the Royals by hitting a 401-ft solo shot in the first inning before capping the day with a two-run 428-ft blast in the fifth. Olivares should continue to receive regular at-bats in the Royals lineup as Kyle Isbel (hamstring) sits out.