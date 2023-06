Olivares went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Olivares notched a single his first time up and wound up stealing second before the inning concluded. The 27-year-old is now up to eight steals on the year after totaling just four thefts over his last two seasons. Olivares has also notched at least a hit in 10 of his last 12 games and is slashing .340/.365/.520 with six extra-base hits, an RBI, six runs and a 2:6 BB:K over that span.