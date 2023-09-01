Kansas City recalled Olivares from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Olivares delivered a shiny .365/.424/.635 batting line with three home runs and 12 RBI during his 13-game stint on the farm. The 27-year-old is not in the Royals' lineup Friday against the Red Sox, but he could work back into the starting mix between DH and left field as Kansas City plays out the string here in 2023.