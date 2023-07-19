Olivares went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 11-10 win over the Tigers.

Olivares was also plunked once and hit into a fielder's choice once. The 27-year-old had a minimal stay on the injured list with a left oblique strain and returned to the lineup as the designated hitter. He's slashing .248/.303/.417 with six home runs, 17 RBI, 33 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 13 doubles and four triples over 68 contests this season. Olivares should play regularly going forward, though maybe not quite on an everyday basis.