Olivares is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Olivares will sit out for the third time in four games, with all of those absences from the lineup coming versus right-handed pitching. Though Olivares seen more starts at designated hitter than any other Royals player since the All-Star break, manager Matt Quatraro seems content to rotate a number of players at that lineup spot rather than making Olivares a fixture in the lineup.