Olivares isn't in the Royals' lineup Friday against the Twins.
Olivares is 4-for-17 with two RBI and a run scored across his last five contests, and he'll sit for the second straight game Friday. Michael Massey will fill in as Kansas City's DH while Nicky Lopez gets the nod at second and bats ninth.
More News
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Steps out of lineup•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Scores thrice in return•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Activated from injured list•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Expected back this week•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Hits IL with oblique strain•