The Royals promoted Cross from High-A Quad Cities to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday.

Cross will be making the jump to Double-A this week along with two of the Royals' other top position prospects in third baseman Cayden Wallace and middle infielder Javier Vaz. Over 407 plate appearances at Quad Cities this season, the 22-year-old outfielder slashed .206/.300/.383 with 12 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 94 games.