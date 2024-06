Cross (back) returned from Double-A Northwest Arkansas' 7-day injured list Tuesday, starting in right field while going 1-for-4 with a run scored in the club's 7-4 win over Springfield.

Cross was out of commission for about a week and a half with a sore back before making his return to the Northwest Arkansas lineup. Through 201 plate appearances on the season, the 23-year-old outfielder is slashing .295/.378/.449 with five home runs and 12 stolen bases.