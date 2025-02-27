Cross (back) will start center field and bat eighth Thursday in a "B" game against the Rangers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cross finished the 2024 season on Double-A Northwest Arkansas' injured list on account of back discomfort, but he doesn't seem to be operating with any restrictions in the spring. He's already appeared in three Cactus League games and will get some more at-bats in on Thursday. The Royals are likely to reassign Cross to Triple-A Omaha or Northwest Arkansas before the end of spring training.