Dozier went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in a 10-7 loss Sunday against Baltimore.

Dozier fueled Kansas City's attempted comeback, hitting a two-run homer in the sixth and doubling in the eighth. After going 3-for-26 to start June, he broke out of his slump with a monster game. With a .768 OPS, Dozier is having his most productive season at the plate since 2019.