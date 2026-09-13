Caglianone (elbow) came off the bench and went 0-for-1 in Saturday's 5-1 loss against the Red Sox.

Caglianone pinch hit for Kyle Isbel in the eighth inning, striking out on four pitches before Josh Rojas replaced him defensively. Saturday marked Caglianone's first game action since Sept. 5, as he's dealing with a left flexor strain. Seeing the 23-year-old get an at-bat is a positive sign, but it remains to be seen if he'll be penciled into Sunday's lineup or be able to play defensively. On the year, Caglianone is hitting .282/.331/.493 with 23 homers, 70 RBI, 66 runs and six stolen bases in 132 contests.