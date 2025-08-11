Caglianone (hamstring) is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Caglianone was shelved on the 10-day injured list in late July due to a left hamstring strain. He was cleared to do baseball activities last week, and he's ready to take the next step in his recovery program by embarking on a rehab assignment. The 22-year-old made his major-league debut June 3 and has a .485 OPS with one steal, five home runs and 10 RBI over 161 plate appearances this season.