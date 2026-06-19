Royals' Jac Caglianone: Crushes ninth homer

Caglianone went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 14-6 win over St. Louis.

Caglianone extended Kansas City's lead with a line-drive, two-run homer to the opposite field in the fourth inning. The 23-year-old, who has seen more action at first base of late with Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) sidelined, has raked in June, slashing .356/.441/.610 with four homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases over 16 appearances. This surge has elevated Caglianone's season slash line to .266/.338/.439 with nine homers, 22 RBI, 30 runs and three stolen bases across 70 games.