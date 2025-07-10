Caglianone went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Caglianone hit a towering 466-foot home run in the fourth inning off Bailey Falter. The long ball was his fourth of the campaign and his second in as many days. The rookie's power has been undeniable, but he's struggled to get on base consistently. He's logged at least one hit in just three of his last 11 starts and has a substandard .491 OPS in 127 plate appearances.