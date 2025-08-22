Caglianone (hamstring) has gone 14-for-34 with three home runs and a 5:2 K:BB over his first eight rehab contests with Triple-A Omaha.

He's made six starts in right field, as well as one apiece at first base and designated hitter. Caglianone appears ready for activation from the 10-day injured list, but the Royals haven't indicated when exactly that transaction will take place. The rookie has been shelved since late July with a strained left hamstring.