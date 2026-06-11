Royals' Jac Caglianone: Logs four hits Wednesday

Caglianone went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's extra-inning loss against the Rangers.

Caglianone's hot June continued, as he tallied a season-high four hits in the extra-inning affair. The right fielder has gone 14-for-26 (.538) with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI, seven runs, two stolen bases and five walks through eight appearances this month. After posting a modest .685 OPS through the end of May, this blistering stretch has boosted Caglianone's season OPS to .804 across 62 games.