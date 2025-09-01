The Royals reinstated Caglianone (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Caglianone had been on the shelf since July 26, but he appears to have been fully recovered from his left hamstring strain for quite some time. The rookie wrapped up an uncommonly long rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha over the weekend, with Caglianone proving his health by slashing .385/.467/.692 with five home runs in 16 games. Caglianone hit for limited power in the big leagues (.133 ISO in 161 plate appearances) prior to landing on the IL, but the Royals are hoping that the extra time in the minors to regain confidence at the plate will set the 22-year-old up for a big finish to the season. He should settle back into an everyday role for the Royals while moving between the corner-outfield spots and designated hitter.