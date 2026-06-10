Royals' Jac Caglianone: Powers offense to victory

Caglianone went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and three total RBI in a 5-3 win against Texas on Tuesday.

The Rangers were unable to retire Caglianone in the contest, as he reached base in all four of his plate appearances. The 23-year-old's two long balls combined to travel a whopping 852 feet, and the two-homer game was his second as a big-leaguer. Caglianone has begun June on a roll, batting .476 (10-for-21) with two homers, seven RBI, a stolen base and a 5:5 BB:K through seven games. With eight homers in 61 contests on the campaign, he's surpassed the seven home runs he slugged across 62 games as a rookie last year.