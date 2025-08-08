Caglianone's (hamstring) recovery has been going well and is on track to begin a rehab assignment next week, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reported Friday.

Caglianone has been tending to a strained left hamstring that has kept him on the sidelines since July 26. The rookie outfielder is getting close to starting a minor-league rehab assignment, which signals he could return in mid-August. He's slashing .147/.205/.280 with five homers in 161 plate appearances with the Royals.