The Royals are expected to reinstate Caglianone (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's series opener versus the Angels.

Caglianone landed on the injured list July 26 due to the strained left hamstring, but he began a minor-league rehab assignment Aug. 12 and has thrived during his time at Triple-A Omaha. Through 16 rehab appearances with the affiliate, he's posted a .385/.467/.692 slash line with five home runs, 16 RBI, 17 runs and one stolen base. Caglianone will likely play on an everyday basis at designated hitter or in the corner outfield upon rejoining the Royals, which could put the likes of Jonathan India, Michael Massey and Adam Frazier at risk of losing out on some starts.