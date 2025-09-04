Royals' Jac Caglianone: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caglianone isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Caglianone will sit down for the second time in three games since returning from the injured list while the Royals ease him back into major-league action. His absence will give Carter Jensen a start as Kansas City's designated hitter while batting eighth.
