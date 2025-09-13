Royals' Jac Caglianone: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caglianone isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Caglianone will get a breather Saturday after going 2-for-15 with two RBI and a run scored across his last five games. His absence will give Carter Jensen a start as Kansas City's designated hitter while batting eighth.
More News
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Makes return from IL•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Set for activation Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Hitting well on rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Four hits in first rehab game•