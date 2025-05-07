Caglianone went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and a strikeout in Tuesday's game for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Caglianone has now homered in three straight games and is up to eight homers in 28 games. He is slashing .330/.406/.606 with an 11.7 percent walk rate, a 23.4 percent strikeout rate and a 39.4 percent hard-hit rate. Caglianone's last two starts have come at his natural position of first base, but he has picked up four starts in right field in the last two weeks in an effort to open up another path to 2025 playing time with the big club.