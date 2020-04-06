Royals' Jeison Guzman: Beginning year at High-A
Guzman was optioned to High-A Wilmington on March 10.
Guzman was one of the first attendees from the Royals' big-league camp to get sent to the minors, an unsurprising development given that he has yet to play above Low-A ball. He'll at least move up to the Carolina League when the season gets underway, despite performing at a slightly below average level over his 181 career games with Low-A Lexington.
