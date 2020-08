Guzman was called up by the Royals on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Guzman was added to the Royals' 40-man roster over the winter to protect him from the Rule 5 draft despite the fact that he'd never played above Low-A. He's now set to make his big-league debut, though expectations should presumably be quite low for him given the dramatic jump he's set to make. He hasn't even had much success in the minors, posting a career .245/.306/.345 slash line.