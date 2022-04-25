Payamps (0-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while failing to retire a batter, taking the loss in Sunday's game versus the Mariners.

Payamps was unable to navigate the heart of the Mariners' order in the 12th inning, giving up a walkoff single to Jesse Winker. He had logged three scoreless innings in a row prior to Sunday's outing. The right-hander has allowed six hits, two walks and two runs (one earned) while striking out four through four innings across five appearances. He'll likely continue to function mostly as a middle reliever for much of the season.