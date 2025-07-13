Rave will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Mets.

The Royals will include the left-handed-hitting Rave in the lineup for a fifth straight matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher (Clay Holmes). Despite the recent uptick in playing time, Rave has been unable to capitalize on the opportunity, slashing just .136/.269/.136 with no extra-base hits and one stolen base so far in July. Rave could see his playing time get scaled back considerably if Michael Massey (wrist/ankle) is cleared to return from the injured list shortly after the All-Star break.