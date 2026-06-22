Royals' John Rave: Gaining traction in outfield

Rave will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Rays.

Rave will crack the lineup for the third time in four matchups versus right-handed pitchers and appears to be getting prioritized over fellow left-handed hitter Kameron Misner for the final opening in the Kansas City outfield. Since being promoted from Triple-A Omaha on June 14, Rave has gone 3-for-7 with three extra-base hits, three walks, two RBI and three runs over four games, earning himself some more opportunities in the process.