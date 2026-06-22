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Royals' John Rave: Gaining traction in outfield

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rave will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Rays.

Rave will crack the lineup for the third time in four matchups versus right-handed pitchers and appears to be getting prioritized over fellow left-handed hitter Kameron Misner for the final opening in the Kansas City outfield. Since being promoted from Triple-A Omaha on June 14, Rave has gone 3-for-7 with three extra-base hits, three walks, two RBI and three runs over four games, earning himself some more opportunities in the process.

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