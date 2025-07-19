Rave went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a three-run home run during Friday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.

Rave not only hit his first career home run Friday, a three-run home run to pull the Royals within one, but he hit a second home run that tied the game at five and brought it to extras. It turned out to be in vain, as the Royals lost the game, but it's still likely the highlight of the rookie 27-year-old's career. Following that performance, Rave is slashing .194/.280/.333 on the season.