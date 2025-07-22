Rave went 2-for-4 with a home run, three total runs and two total RBI in Monday's 12-4 victory over the Cubs.

Rave's long ball was a 404-foot solo shot in the seventh inning, and he tacked on an RBI single in the eighth. The 27-year-old didn't go deep in any of his 35 contests prior to the All-Star break, but he's looked like a different hitter to begin the second half, going 4-for-10 with three home runs and six RBI through four games. Rave's power stroke isn't entirely out of nowhere -- he knocked 21 home runs over 132 contests with Triple-A Omaha last year and went deep nine times in 43 games with Omaha this season prior to getting called up in late May.