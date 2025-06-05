Rave is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

After getting called up from Triple-A Omaha on May 26, Rave started in right field in five of the Royals' ensuing seven games but went just 3-for-15 with a double and a walk. With the Royals summoning another left-handed-hitting corner outfielder in top prospect Jac Caglianone from Omaha earlier this week, Cave's window for regular playing time against right-handed pitching appears to have closed.