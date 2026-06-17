Royals' John Rave: Pops first homer in Wednesday's win

Rave went 2-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

The second-inning long ball off Zack Littell was Rave's first of the season in the majors, while the three-bagger was his first in the majors in his 74th career game. Rave got the called up over the weekend to supply outfield depth while Kyle Isbel (foot) and Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) are on the shelf, but performances like this could earn the 28-year-old more playing time against right-handed pitching. Through 60 games with Triple-A Omaha prior to his promotion, Rave was slashing .278/.395/.475 with 10 homers and 16 steals.